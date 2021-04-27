Momin Saqib all set to star opposite Hania Aamir

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Influencer Momin Saqib is all set to share the screen with actor Hania Aamir.

“Couple alert,” wrote producer Shazia Wajahat, who is filmmaker Wajahat Rauf’s wife. She shared a video and several photos showing herself discussing the script of their new project with Hania and Momin.

“Where did you steal these lines,” asks Hania. Momin responds by saying he didn’t steal the dialogues but wrote them himself.

The drama will be aired on HUM TV. It is going to be Shazia’s directorial debut.

A number of celebrities congratulated the pair on their new project, including Iqra Aziz and Dananeer Mobeen.

Momin made his acting debut with drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil, which stars Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf in lead roles.

