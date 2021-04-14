Leading film director S Suleman passes away in Lahore

One of Pakistan’s leading film directors Syed Suleman has passed away in Lahore aged 80.

Suleman was married to classical performer Zareen Panna, who worked in 42 films from 1962 to 1969.

His funeral prayers will be offered in Lahore on Friday when their son returns to Pakistan, Zareen has confirmed. Suleman had been battling kidney disease and was being treated at a private hospital.

Suleman, popularly known as S Suleman, was the younger brother of actors Santosh Kumar and Darpan. Santosh was married to superstar Sabiha Khanum and Darpan to Nayyar Sultana.

He directed 48 films between 1961 and 1998, of which only two were Punjabi. He has a number of TV serials to his credit as well. Suleman was only 21 years old when he directed his first film.

His most consistent collaboration was with actors Mohammad Ali and Nadeem Baig in the late-1970s.

Some of Suleman’s most successful films include Gulfam (1961), Baaji (1963) and Aag (1967), among others. Two of his mentees who went on to become successful film directors are Javed Fazil and Syed Noor.

