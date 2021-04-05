Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Is Dananeer shooting a web series with Hania Aamir?

It will be directed by Wajahat Rauf

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Is Dananeer shooting a web series with Hania Aamir?

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Social media star Dananeer Mobeen’s photos from the sets of Hania Aamir’s upcoming web series Ruswai have left fans excited.

“Party time with the real party girl,” said actor Nabeela Khan, who is part of Ruswai‘s cast.

Photo: Instagram/Nabeela Khan

She posted a number of photos from the shoot, showing Hania and Dananeer in a middle class setting. Bushra Ansari and Farhan Saeed will star in the series too.

Photo: Instagram/Nabeela Khan
Photo: Instagram/Nabeela Khan

“Standing with Shazia Wajahat, the coolest and most beautiful producer,” said Nabeela Khan, who is part of the cast. 

Photo: Instagram/Nabeela Khan

Ruswai is reportedly a story of two sisters, produced and directed by Wajahat Rauf.

Before the series was announced, both Hania and Wajahat had been posting pictures and videos together, which included Dananeer as well, leading to speculations that they were working on a project. There has been, however, no confirmation from the ‘pawri’ girl so far.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dananeer mobeen Hania Aamir Hania Amir Pawri Horahi Hai rsuwai web series
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Hania Aamir’s engagement enrages Twitter
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan 'the happiest girl on earth'
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan ‘the happiest girl on earth’
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram's throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram’s throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
In pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real 'begums'
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real ‘begums’
Children in UK will now study Munni Badnaam in schools
Children in UK will now study Munni Badnaam in schools
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver's murder
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver’s murder
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away
Pakistani folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.