Irrfan Khan’s son posts emotional tribute on father’s death anniversary

Babil Khan, son of late Indian actor Irrfan Khan, shared a picture of his father with an emotional caption on the first death anniversary of his father.

He posted a picture of his father fixing a table when he was being treated for colon infection on Instagram.

On Irrfan’s 54th birthday, Babil had revealed that his father never believed in celebrating birthdays and told him not to remember them.

Irrfan passed away aged 53 on April 29 last year after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer. His last movie was Angrezi Medium (2020).

He was recently honoured by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the 93rd Academy Awards. He was remembered for his services to the cinema industry.