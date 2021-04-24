Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital

Actor Sushmita Sen has responded to people who questioned why she is sending oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Delhi and not Mumbai.

“Because Mumbai still has oxygen cylinders available, that’s how I found it,” she said. “Delhi needs it, especially these smaller hospitals. So help if you can.”

Because mumbai still has oxygen cylinders available, that’s how I found it. Delhi needs it, especially these smaller hospitals, so help if you can. — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 22, 2021

Sushmita announced this week that she managed to arrange a few cylinders for a hospital in Delhi facing an acute shortage of oxygen, but didn’t know how to transport them. She shared a video of the hospital’s CEO in tears because of the lack of oxygen. Followers praised her actions and her Twitter post was soon flooded with options.

“This is deeply heartbreaking,” she said. “The oxygen crisis is everywhere.”

This is deeply heart breaking…oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai…please help me find a way🙏 https://t.co/p8RWuVQMrO — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 22, 2021

But there were a few who questioned why she wasn’t sending oxygen to Mumbai hospitals.

Photo: Twitter/Sushmita Sen

India has become one of the worst pandemic-hit countries with over 16 million cases and 168,920 deaths reported as of Friday evening. Celebrities from both Pakistan and India have expressed grief over the deaths and urged people to strictly follow all the safety measures.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

