Saturday, April 24, 2021
Entertainment

Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital

India is running out of oxygen as coronavirus cases rise

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital

Photo: Instagram/Sushmita Sen

Actor Sushmita Sen has responded to people who questioned why she is sending oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Delhi and not Mumbai.

“Because Mumbai still has oxygen cylinders available, that’s how I found it,” she said. “Delhi needs it, especially these smaller hospitals. So help if you can.”

Sushmita announced this week that she managed to arrange a few cylinders for a hospital in Delhi facing an acute shortage of oxygen, but didn’t know how to transport them. She shared a video of the hospital’s CEO in tears because of the lack of oxygen. Followers praised her actions and her Twitter post was soon flooded with options. 

“This is deeply heartbreaking,” she said. “The oxygen crisis is everywhere.”

But there were a few who questioned why she wasn’t sending oxygen to Mumbai hospitals. 

Photo: Twitter/Sushmita Sen

India has become one of the worst pandemic-hit countries with over 16 million cases and 168,920 deaths reported as of Friday evening. Celebrities from both Pakistan and India have expressed grief over the deaths and urged people to strictly follow all the safety measures.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Coronavirus oxygen cylinders Sushmita Sen
 
