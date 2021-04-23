Indian composer Shravan Rathod dies of coronavirus

Indian music composer Shravan Rathod passed away in Mumbai on Thursday after suffering from coronavirus complications, The Indian Express reported.

“Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan,” said Akshay Kumar. “Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in the 1990s and later, including Dhadkan.” Dhadkan is a 2000 romance film starring Akshay, Suneil Shetty and Shilpa Shetty. Its music was highly popular and topped the charts upon release.

Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family. 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2021

Shravan was 66 years old. He and his music partner Nadeem have been credited with bringing a new and fresh take to Bollywood music in the 1990s. Their compositions from Aashiqui (1990), Saajan (1991), Sadak (1991) and Phool aur Kaante (1991) were great hits and considered evergreen melodies.

A number of celebrities, including Adnan Sami and Ajay Devgyn, expressed their grief at Shravan’s passing.

Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji’s (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise… He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever loving soul & a beautiful heart.

May he rest in peace…🙏 pic.twitter.com/rEBI8zkfOb — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 22, 2021

Shravan (and Nadeem) walked 30 years alongside me in my career with the evergreen album for Phool Aur Kaante. Very sad, very unfortunate to hear of his demise last night. Condolences to his family. #Shravan — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 23, 2021

Saddened to know that Shravanji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away. Feeling numb. When will this nightmare get over. My deepest condolences to his family. 🙏🏻 — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) April 22, 2021

Saddened to hear about the demise of #ShravanRathod ji..

His music made the 90s so special.. Huge loss to the music industry 🙏🏼#ShravanRathod — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) April 22, 2021

Grew up on Aashiqui’s music and the subsequent melodies of Nadeem Shravan. Till all fell apart in the late 90s. So heartbreaking to hear this news. RIP #ShravanRathod. Weave your melodies in heaven. — Kushan Nandy (@KushanNandy) April 22, 2021

The duo split in the mid-2000s, but reunited for David Dhawan’s Do Knot Disturb in 2009.

