Indian composer Shravan Rathod dies of coronavirus

He was of the Nadeem-Shravan duo fame

Posted: Apr 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Zee News

Indian music composer Shravan Rathod passed away in Mumbai on Thursday after suffering from coronavirus complications, The Indian Express reported.

“Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan,” said Akshay Kumar. “Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in the 1990s and later, including Dhadkan.” Dhadkan is a 2000 romance film starring Akshay, Suneil Shetty and Shilpa Shetty. Its music was highly popular and topped the charts upon release. 

Shravan was 66 years old. He and his music partner Nadeem have been credited with bringing a new and fresh take to Bollywood music in the 1990s. Their compositions from Aashiqui (1990), Saajan (1991), Sadak (1991) and Phool aur Kaante (1991) were great hits and considered evergreen melodies.

A number of celebrities, including Adnan Sami and Ajay Devgyn, expressed their grief at Shravan’s passing.

The duo split in the mid-2000s, but reunited for David Dhawan’s Do Knot Disturb in 2009.

