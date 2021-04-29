Thursday, April 29, 2021  | 16 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

Indian actor Jimmy Shergill booked for violating coronavirus protocols

He was filming beyond curfew

Posted: Apr 29, 2021
Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Indian actor Jimmy Shergill booked for violating coronavirus protocols

Photo: AFP

A case has been booked against actor Jimmy Shergill and director Eeshwar Nivas for violating safety protocols against the coronavirus in Ludhiana, India’s The Tribune reported.

Ludhiana police filed a case against the cast after raiding a set at 8pm, which is over two hours into the curfew timings in the country.

Nivas was among the three people arrested but were released on bail later.

Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The death toll in India has reached 2,04,832 with the number of cases is 30,84,814.

