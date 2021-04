Actor Syra Yousuf celebrated her 33rd birthday with her family and friends on Tuesday.

“Much too excited?” she wrote. “Happy birthday to me.”

Photo: Instagram/Syra Yousuf

Here are some of the glimpses from Syra’s birthday celebration.

Photo: Instagram/Syra Yousuf

Photo: Instagram/Syra Yousuf

Photo: Instagram/Syra Yousuf

Photo: Instagram/Syra Yousuf

Photo: Instagram/Syra Yousuf

Photo: Instagram/Syra Yousuf

Syra was last seen in the video for Atif Aslam’s single Raat, which featured Mansha Pasha as well.

