In pictures: Sunita Marshall celebrates birthday with family, friends

She has turned 40
Model and actor Sunita Marshall has thanked everyone who wished her on her 40th birthday.
“Yes, I have turned 40…any doubts?” she wrote on Tuesday. “Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes. More pictures will be coming soon.”
She opted for an off-white outfit by Zuria Dor, the same designer actor Mansha Pasha donned at her wedding.
Here are some of the photos from Sunita’s birthday celebration.
Sunita is married to actor Hasan Ahmed. They have two children, Zynah and Raakin. Sunita is known for starring in hit serials such as Qaid e Tanhai and Mera Saaein.