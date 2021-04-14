Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

In pictures: Sunita Marshall celebrates birthday with family, friends

She has turned 40

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/Danish Tariq

Model and actor Sunita Marshall has thanked everyone who wished her on her 40th birthday.

“Yes, I have turned 40…any doubts?” she wrote on Tuesday. “Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes. More pictures will be coming soon.”

Photo: Instagram/Sunita Marshall

She opted for an off-white outfit by Zuria Dor, the same designer actor Mansha Pasha donned at her wedding

Here are some of the photos from Sunita’s birthday celebration.

Photo: Instagram/Danish Tariq
Photo: Instagram/Sunita Marshall
Photo: Instagram/Sunita Marshall
Photo: Instagram/Urooj Allawala
Photo: Instagram/Danish Tariq
Photo: Instagram/Danish Tariq
Photo: Instagram/Sunita Marshall

Sunita is married to actor Hasan Ahmed. They have two children, Zynah and Raakin. Sunita is known for starring in hit serials such as Qaid e Tanhai and Mera Saaein.

