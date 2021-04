Superstar Shaan celebrated his 50th birthday during an intimate family gathering in Lahore.

“My baby boo,” wrote Shaan’s wife Amina, sharing a throwback photo of the couple’s wedding. “I am the happiest woman alive because I have you. Happy birthday, my darling.”

Photo: Instagram/Amina

She posted a number of photos from Shaan’s birthday celebration.

Photo: Instagram/Amina

Photo: Instagram/Amina

Photo: Instagram/Amina

Photo: Instagram/Amina

Photo: Instagram/Amina

Photo: Instagram/Amina

Photo: Instagram/Amina

Shaan is all set to appear in his next action film Zarrar, in which he plays an ISI officer. It will be released this year.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.