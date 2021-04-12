Monday, April 12, 2021  | 28 Shaaban, 1442
Entertainment

In pictures: Jibran Nasir, Mansha Pasha’s private wedding

They tied the knot on Saturday

Posted: Apr 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
In pictures: Jibran Nasir, Mansha Pasha’s private wedding

Photo: Twitter/Jibran Nasir

Actor Mansha Pasha and activist Jibran Nasir tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Karachi on Saturday.

“We got married yesterday in the presence of our immediate families,” said Jibran. “[We] will hopefully celebrate with friends and family post pandemic.”

The ceremony was held at their house. Scholar Javed Ghamidi performed the couple’s nikkah via video call. 

“Thank you to Javed Ghamidi for graciously solemnising our nikkah,” Jibran said.

Here are some pictures from the event.

Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir tie the knot
Photo: Twitter/Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir tie the knot
Photo: Twitter/Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir tie the knot
Photo: Twitter/Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir tie the knot
Photo: Twitter/Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir tie the knot
Photo: Instagram/Mansha Pasha

Mansha opted for a Zuria Dor ivory outfit. The two were engaged in December 2019.

jibran Nasir Mansha Pasha wedding
 
Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
