In pictures: Jibran Nasir, Mansha Pasha’s private wedding

Actor Mansha Pasha and activist Jibran Nasir tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Karachi on Saturday.

“We got married yesterday in the presence of our immediate families,” said Jibran. “[We] will hopefully celebrate with friends and family post pandemic.”

We got married yesterday Alhumdulillah in presence of our immediate families. Will hopefully celebrate with friends & family at large post pandemic. Thank you to @JavedGhamidi sb for graciously solemnizing our Nikah & thank you all for the love & wishes you’ve always sent our way pic.twitter.com/HNgBAzo0Kf — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) April 11, 2021

The ceremony was held at their house. Scholar Javed Ghamidi performed the couple’s nikkah via video call.

“Thank you to Javed Ghamidi for graciously solemnising our nikkah,” Jibran said.

Here are some pictures from the event.

Photo: Twitter/Jibran Nasir

Photo: Twitter/Jibran Nasir

Photo: Twitter/Jibran Nasir

Photo: Twitter/Jibran Nasir

Photo: Instagram/Mansha Pasha

Mansha opted for a Zuria Dor ivory outfit. The two were engaged in December 2019.