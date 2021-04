Actor Faysal Quraishi’s photos showing him having iftar with street children are winning hearts on social media.

“Arrange iftar for children this Ramazan,” he wrote, adding, “without hurting their self-respect.”

Photo: Instagram/Faysal Quraishi

The actor distributed meal boxes among children both on the street and at a school with his wife Sana and daughter Aayat Quraishi.

Photo: Instagram/Faysal Quraishi

Photo: Instagram/Faysal Quraishi

Photo: Instagram/Faysal Quraishi

Photo: Instagram/Faysal Quraishi

Photo: Instagram/Faysal Quraishi

Photo: Instagram/Sana Faysal

“Feed others what you eat yourselves,” Faysal remarked.