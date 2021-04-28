Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
In pictures: Blogger recreates Pakistan legends' iconic looks

Which look do you like the most?

Posted: Apr 28, 2021
Photo: Twitter/Izat Bibi

Pakistani-American blogger Izat Bibi has paid tribute to the country’s legends by recreating their iconic looks.

In a series titled Influential Women of Pakistan, Izat has remarkably pulled off some of the most iconic looks by women from Pakistan’s music industry and other fields. Be it Malika e Tarannum Noor Jehan or fierce human rights activist Asma Jahangir, weaving magic with costumes and makeup is no big deal for Izat.

Here are some of Izat’s iconic recreations.

Noor Jehan

Photo: Twitter/Izat Bibi

Musarrat Nazir

Photo: Twitter/Izat Bibi

Nazia Hassan

Photo: Twitter/Izat Bibi

Abida Parveen

Photo: Twitter/Izat Bibi

Reshma

Photo: Twitter/Izat Bibi

Farida Khanum

Photo: Twitter/Izat Bibi

Asma Jahangir

Photo: Twitter/Izat Bibi

Fatima Jinnah

Photo: Twitter/Izat Bibi

Kulsoom Saifullah Khan

Photo: Twitter/Izat Bibi

Zaib un Nissa Hamidullah

Photo: Twitter/Izat Bibi

