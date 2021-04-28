In pictures: Blogger recreates Pakistan legends’ iconic looks

Which look do you like the most?
Pakistani-American blogger Izat Bibi has paid tribute to the country’s legends by recreating their iconic looks.
In a series titled Influential Women of Pakistan, Izat has remarkably pulled off some of the most iconic looks by women from Pakistan’s music industry and other fields. Be it Malika e Tarannum Noor Jehan or fierce human rights activist Asma Jahangir, weaving magic with costumes and makeup is no big deal for Izat.
Here are some of Izat’s iconic recreations.