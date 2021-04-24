Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

In pictures: Ayeza Khan hosts iftar party for family

Our bonds strengthen every time we sit together, she says

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
In pictures: Ayeza Khan hosts iftar party for family

Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan

Actor Ayeza Khan is winning hearts on social media after she posted photos showing her having iftar with her family.

“Our bonds strengthen every time we sit together in this holy month,” she said. “Such is the beauty of Ramazan.”

Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan

Here are some of the glimpses from Ayeza’s first iftar party.

Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan
Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan
Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan
Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan
Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan

Ayeza has been receiving praise from viewers for her performance in the drama serial Chupke Chupke. It stars Osman Khalid Butt, Ali Safina, Mira Sethi and YouTuber Arslan Naseer.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ayeza Khan iftar party ramazan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Falak Shabir's post has fans wondering if Sarah Khan's pregnant
Falak Shabir’s post has fans wondering if Sarah Khan’s pregnant
Hania Aamir doesn’t care about people unfollowing her on Instagram
Hania Aamir doesn’t care about people unfollowing her on Instagram
In memory of Moin Akhtar – the king of comedy
In memory of Moin Akhtar – the king of comedy
Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumours with new post
Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumours with new post
Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid
Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid
Chupke Chupke mocked ghar damaads and people are not happy
Chupke Chupke mocked ghar damaads and people are not happy
Sana Fakhar opens up on motherhood, pregnancy challenges
Sana Fakhar opens up on motherhood, pregnancy challenges
Asim Azhar wants Shafqat Mehmood to reschedule exams
Asim Azhar wants Shafqat Mehmood to reschedule exams
Abdullah Siddiqui makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list
Abdullah Siddiqui makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list
Alia Bhatt is all praise for Pakistani rapper
Alia Bhatt is all praise for Pakistani rapper
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.