In pictures: Ayeza Khan hosts iftar party for family

Our bonds strengthen every time we sit together, she says
Actor Ayeza Khan is winning hearts on social media after she posted photos showing her having iftar with her family.
“Our bonds strengthen every time we sit together in this holy month,” she said. “Such is the beauty of Ramazan.”
Here are some of the glimpses from Ayeza’s first iftar party.
Ayeza has been receiving praise from viewers for her performance in the drama serial Chupke Chupke. It stars Osman Khalid Butt, Ali Safina, Mira Sethi and YouTuber Arslan Naseer.