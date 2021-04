Actor Muneeb Butt has thanked his wife Aiman Khan for arranging a surprise party on his birthday.

“Thank you, Aiman for this small birthday surprise,” he wrote. “Thank you all for this love and all the wishes. Remember us in your prayers.”

Photo: Instagram/Aiman Khan

The party was attended by a number of celebrities, including Minal Khan and Saboor Aly. Here are some of the glimpses from the celebration.

Muneeb and Aiman tied the knot in November 2018. They have a daughter named Amal.