Imran Abbas appointed goodwill ambassador by Turkey government

Actor Imran Abbas has been appointed goodwill ambassador from Pakistan by the Turkish government.

“[I’m] honoured to be selected by the government of Turkey and its Ministry of Religious Affairs Dayaanat,” he wrote. The delegation will visit Tanzania and other African countries this week, he added.

Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

Food and water will be provided to those facing shortage of basic necessities and the actors will work towards improving the poor education systems.

Imran announced that thousands of copies of the Quran will be distributed among the Muslims as well.

Many celebrities congratulated the actor for his selection, including Reema Khan, who is doing a Ramazan transmission with Imran this year.

Imran won hearts last week with his own rendition of Qaseeda Burda Shareef, which has been shot in the streets of Turkey.

