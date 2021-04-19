Monday, April 19, 2021  | 6 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Imran Abbas appointed goodwill ambassador by Turkey government

He will visit African countries for charity work

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Imran Abbas appointed goodwill ambassador by Turkey government

Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

Actor Imran Abbas has been appointed goodwill ambassador from Pakistan by the Turkish government.

“[I’m] honoured to be selected by the government of Turkey and its Ministry of Religious Affairs Dayaanat,” he wrote. The delegation will visit Tanzania and other African countries this week, he added.

Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

Food and water will be provided to those facing shortage of basic necessities and the actors will work towards improving the poor education systems. 

Imran announced that thousands of copies of the Quran will be distributed among the Muslims as well.

Many celebrities congratulated the actor for his selection, including Reema Khan, who is doing a Ramazan transmission with Imran this year.

Imran won hearts last week with his own rendition of Qaseeda Burda Shareef, which has been shot in the streets of Turkey.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Abbas Turkey
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Swat men produce their own Ertugrul series
Swat men produce their own Ertugrul series
Hania Aamir doesn’t care about people unfollowing her on Instagram
Hania Aamir doesn’t care about people unfollowing her on Instagram
In pictures: Aiman Khan surprises Muneeb Butt with star-studded party
In pictures: Aiman Khan surprises Muneeb Butt with star-studded party
Documentary on Khadim Hussain Rizvi longlisted for international award
Documentary on Khadim Hussain Rizvi longlisted for international award
Falak Shabir reveals Sarah Khan is hospitalised
Falak Shabir reveals Sarah Khan is hospitalised
Falak Shabir's post has fans wondering if Sarah Khan's pregnant
Falak Shabir’s post has fans wondering if Sarah Khan’s pregnant
Hareem Shah reveals why Sheikh Rasheed never married
Hareem Shah reveals why Sheikh Rasheed never married
Here’s how Sania wished Shoaib Malik on 11th anniversary
Here’s how Sania wished Shoaib Malik on 11th anniversary
Shaniera Akram responds to people asking why she ‘isn’t fasting’
Shaniera Akram responds to people asking why she ‘isn’t fasting’
Shoaib Malik forgets to wish Sania Mirza on 11th anniversary
Shoaib Malik forgets to wish Sania Mirza on 11th anniversary
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.