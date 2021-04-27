Ileana D’Cruz opens up on body dysmorphia and shaming

Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz has revealed that body shaming gave her a complex during her teenage years.

“I’m extremely harsh on myself and I like it that way,” she told Bollywood Hungama. “It pushes me to do better.”

Body dysmorphia is a mental health disorder which causes a person to overthink about perceived defects in their appearance, including flaws so minor they cannot be noticed by others. The person is in a constant state of anxiety and avoids social gatherings because of embarrassment. It is treated by cognitive behavioural therapy and medication.

“During my teenage years, I was criticised a lot for how I looked,” said Ileana. People commented on the shape of her legs and hips and the constant scrutiny of her body made Ileana more insecure about herself.

The actor didn’t realise it was body dysmorphia until she consulted a therapist. She told that losing weight and hitting smaller numbers on the scale would make her happy, but the therapist said it wouldn’t satisfy her still, given the constant dissatisfaction that comes with body dysmorphia.

“She asked me to accept who I was and it took time,” Ileana said. “Some days are good, some aren’t.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





