Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Ileana D’Cruz opens up on body dysmorphia and shaming

Her therapist helped her overcome the disorder

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ileana D’Cruz opens up on body dysmorphia and shaming

Photo: Instagram/Ileana D'Cruz

Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz has revealed that body shaming gave her a complex during her teenage years. 

“I’m extremely harsh on myself and I like it that way,” she told Bollywood Hungama. “It pushes me to do better.”

Body dysmorphia is a mental health disorder which causes a person to overthink about perceived defects in their appearance, including flaws so minor they cannot be noticed by others. The person is in a constant state of anxiety and avoids social gatherings because of embarrassment. It is treated by cognitive behavioural therapy and medication.

“During my teenage years, I was criticised a lot for how I looked,” said Ileana. People commented on the shape of her legs and hips and the constant scrutiny of her body made Ileana more insecure about herself.

The actor didn’t realise it was body dysmorphia until she consulted a therapist. She told that losing weight and hitting smaller numbers on the scale would make her happy, but the therapist said it wouldn’t satisfy her still, given the constant dissatisfaction that comes with body dysmorphia.

“She asked me to accept who I was and it took time,” Ileana said. “Some days are good, some aren’t.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
body shaming ileana D'Cruz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
body dysmorphia
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
In memory of Moin Akhtar – the king of comedy
In memory of Moin Akhtar – the king of comedy
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumours with new post
Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumours with new post
Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid
Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid
Riz Ahmed fixing wife’s hair steals Oscars red carpet
Riz Ahmed fixing wife’s hair steals Oscars red carpet
Momin Saqib all set to star opposite Hania Aamir
Momin Saqib all set to star opposite Hania Aamir
Sana Fakhar opens up on motherhood, pregnancy challenges
Sana Fakhar opens up on motherhood, pregnancy challenges
Chupke Chupke mocked ghar damaads and people are not happy
Chupke Chupke mocked ghar damaads and people are not happy
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Alia Bhatt is all praise for Pakistani rapper
Alia Bhatt is all praise for Pakistani rapper
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.