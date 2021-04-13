Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Here’s how Sania wished Shoaib Malik on 11th anniversary

The couple married in 2010

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Here’s how Sania wished Shoaib Malik on 11th anniversary

Photo: India Today

Tennis star Sania Mirza’s post for husband Shoaib Malik on their 11th wedding anniversary has won hearts on Instagram.

“Through thick and thin,” she wrote, adding, “through good and bad. Happy anniversary to my main.”

Photo: Instagram/Sania Mirza

The couple has been married for 11 years. Their first child Izhaan was born in October 2018. They are among the most popular couples on social media.

Sania’s father Imran Mirza shared a photo of Sania and Shoaib and wrote, “May Allah grant you continued health, success and happiness.”

Photo: Instagram/Imran Mirza

Sania completed her post with two photos with Shoaib: one taken days before their son’s birth and the other at Shaista Lodhi’s house in Karachi, where her birthday was celebrated.

Sania was selected for India’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme last week.

HOME  
 
 





 

 
 
 

