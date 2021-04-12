Here are some of the best looks from BAFTAs 2021

The BAFTA Film Awards were held on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Stars who didn’t attend the event live-streamed in from around the world. The ceremony observed social distancing.

Celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and Pedro Pascal, rocked the red carpet. Here are some of the best looks from the star-studded event.

Priyanka Chopra in Ronald van der Kemp

Photo: Vogue

Ashley Madekwe in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Vogue

Andra Day in Elie Saab

Photo: Vogue

Leslie Odom Jr. in Versace

Photo: Vogue

Vanessa Kirby in Atelier Versace

Photo: Vogue

Renée Zellweger in Atelier Versace

Photo: Vogue

Kingsley Ben-Adir in Dior Men

Photo: Vogue

Niamh Algar in Valentino

Photo: Vogue

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Vogue

Bukky Bakray in Prada

Photo: Vogue

Pedro Pascal in Prada

Photo: Vogue

Nomadland emerged as the big winner bagging four trophies, including for Best Picture and Director. It shows the lives of marginalised Americans.