Here are some of the best looks from BAFTAs 2021

Priyanka Chopra, Vanessa Kirby rock the red carpet
The BAFTA Film Awards were held on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Stars who didn’t attend the event live-streamed in from around the world. The ceremony observed social distancing.
Celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and Pedro Pascal, rocked the red carpet. Here are some of the best looks from the star-studded event.
Nomadland emerged as the big winner bagging four trophies, including for Best Picture and Director. It shows the lives of marginalised Americans.