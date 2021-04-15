Thursday, April 15, 2021  | 2 Ramadhan, 1442
Entertainment

Help Mehwish Hayat decide what to have for iftar

She asks fans for their input

Posted: Apr 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Help Mehwish Hayat decide what to have for iftar

Photo: Twitter/Mehwish Hayat

Actor Mehwish Hayat, like most of us, can’t decide what to have for sehri and iftaar.

“First of Ramazan,” she wrote in a Twitter post, adding, “sitting here pondering over some very important questions.”

Mehwish then asked followers whether she should take mint chutney with samosas or chilli sauce. She was teetering between cheese omelette and aloo paratha for sehri too.

“And the biggest question: lassi or Rooh Afza?” she remarked.

She ended her post by wishing everyone a happy Ramazan. Amna Ilyas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ayeza Khan wished their followers Ramazan as well.

Photo: Amna Ilyas
Photo: Instagram/Umair Jaswal

“May Allah protect us all and heal the ones who are fighting for their lives,” Umair said.

iftari mehwish hayat ramazan sehri
 
