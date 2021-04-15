Help Mehwish Hayat decide what to have for iftar

Actor Mehwish Hayat, like most of us, can’t decide what to have for sehri and iftaar.

“First of Ramazan,” she wrote in a Twitter post, adding, “sitting here pondering over some very important questions.”

First of Ramzan,sitting here pondering over some very important questions. Do I take mint chutney or chilli sauce with my Samosas,should I take cheese omelette or aloo paratha for sehri & the biggest question-lassi or Rooh Afza?🤔Lol

Happy Ramadan everyone!🌙

Have a blessed one! pic.twitter.com/j9Kn7SJoHd — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) April 14, 2021

Mehwish then asked followers whether she should take mint chutney with samosas or chilli sauce. She was teetering between cheese omelette and aloo paratha for sehri too.

“And the biggest question: lassi or Rooh Afza?” she remarked.

She ended her post by wishing everyone a happy Ramazan. Amna Ilyas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ayeza Khan wished their followers Ramazan as well.

Photo: Amna Ilyas

T 3873 – What a Blessed Day.

Gudi padva on April 13 2021

Baisakhi on April 13, 2021

First Navratra on April 13, 2021

Ugadi on April 13, 2021

Ramzan on April 13, 2021. _Blessings of Waheguru, Mata Rani, Ganesh, Brahma and Allah on the same day._🙏❤🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2021

Photo: Instagram/Umair Jaswal

“May Allah protect us all and heal the ones who are fighting for their lives,” Umair said.