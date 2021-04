Your browser does not support the video tag.

TikToker Hareem Shah has claimed that Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has not married because of her.

“Sheikh Rasheed is behind me,” she said on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din. “It is because of me that he hasn’t married. He is protecting me.”

Hareem shared her childhood shenanigans as well, such as stealing fruit in her village and revealed that she falls in love every day.