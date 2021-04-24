Hania reveals the kind of star she wants to be

Actor Hania Aamir doesn’t believe that a celebrity has to be unapproachable to be a star.

“I know I express too much on Instagram and let you guys in on what a part of my private life is about,” she said. “But just bear with because I feel this is how it should be.”

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Hania posted a photo of herself sitting in a car and smiling at the camera. The actor wrote she was heartbroken and holding her tears back, but she kept reciting the kalma for patience.

“A star in my eyes is the one who is compassionate and vulnerable, scared and emotional, and knows what being famous means,” Hania said. “Someone who knows the importance of their platform appreciates their followers.” She wants to be the kind of star who can use her platform to make the lives of others better, she added.

Hania Aamir has been facing criticism ever since her engagement prank on April 1 went viral. People are accusing her of “crossing her limits” to seek attention. But the actor has always shown love for both her fans and the trolls, saying she enjoys them.

“I hope you guys are being kind to others and most importantly kind to your own selves,” she remarked.

Hania reached four million followers on Instagram last week.

