Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Entertainment

Hania Aamir under fire for ‘Roza Lag Raha Hai’ video

People accuse her of using Ramazan for publicity

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Hania Aamir under fire for ‘Roza Lag Raha Hai’ video

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Actor Hania Aamir is back with yet another video that has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

“I started feeling it the moment I woke up!” she says in the video, puckering her face like a child. “Thirst! And it’s only 2pm yet.”

People weren’t happy with Hania posting a video complaining about thirst like a petulant child. They called her out for “using Ramazan for publicity” and told her to act her age.

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir
Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir
Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir
Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir
Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir
Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir
Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir
Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Hania uploaded a series of videos to Instagram stories on Tuesday, showing herself with influencer Momin Saqib. The two are set to share the screen for the first time with producer Shazia Wajahat’s directorial debut. Although neither has yet revealed the title of the project, their hashtags suggest that it is called Dil kay Chor.

On April 1, Hania posted a photo of a diamond ring on her hand which led to speculations that she was engaged to singer Shamoon Ismail. It turned out to be an April Fools’ Day prank, which left people on social media enraged.

She recently crossed four million followers on Instagram.

