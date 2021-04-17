Hania Aamir doesn’t care about people unfollowing her on Instagram

Actor Hania Aamir has hit back at trolls who said she was “crossing her limits” on social media.

“What’s sad is that there are only a handful of real and genuine people left in the world,” she said. They are scared because they are addressed with weird names for being themselves, she added.

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Hania has reached four million followers on Instagram. She posted a series of videos this week to respond to people trolling her for her content. The actor said she doesn’t understand people who comment under her posts that they unfollowed her because “she is crossing her limits”.

“What are you talking about?” she wondered. “All I talk about is love and respect and coexisting with different opinions. That’s it.”

She thanked her followers and said she loves each one of them, including trolls. “Thank you, for being the coolest followers ever.”

On April 1, Hania posted a photo of a diamond ring on her hand which led to speculations that she was engaged to singer Shamoon Ismail. It turned out to be an April Fools’ Day prank, which left people on social media enraged.

