Gucci family upset over portrayal in Lady Gaga film

Calls the cast “fat, ugly and horrible”

Posted: Apr 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: Popsugar

Lady Gaga’s upcoming House of Gucci may be one of the most highly anticipated films, but it has let down the real Guccis. 

“We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family,” Patrizia Gucci revealed. “They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit and increase the income of the Hollywood system.”

House of Gucci is an adaptation of Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in the film, former wife Maurizio Gucci.

Maurizio was the grandson of Guccio Gucci, founder of the namesake global fashion empire. Patrizia was charged with contract-killing of Maurizio, who was the label’s head from 1983 until he sold his stake in the company in 1993. She is Maurizio’s second cousin as well.

Photo: Vanity Fair

“My grandfather was very handsome, like all the Guccis,” Patrizia said. “Very tall, with blue eyes and very elegant. He is played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already.”

Talking about one of the photos from the shoot, Patrizia said Al Pacino looked fat, short, and ugly. “Horrible, horrible. I still feel offended,” she remarked.

Patrizia was arrested in 1997 and convicted of her husband’s murder a year later. She served 18 years in prison and was released in 2016.

House of Gucci is being directed by Ridley Scott. There has been no comment from him, Al Pacino, or Gaga so far.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.


al pacino house of gucci lady gaga
 
