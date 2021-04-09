Frieha Altaf draws flak for mocking Meera’s mental health

Fashion designer Frieha Altaf is facing criticism after a video showing her mocking actor Meera’s alleged institutionalisation to a psychiatric facility went viral.

On Thursday, reports started circulating that Meera was forcefully admitted to a psychiatric facility in the United States. A video showing her mother requesting Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring her daughter back went viral too.

Meera instantly became a top trend on Twitter. Where many people supported the actor, others trolled her, including Frieha.

“Meera has been admitted to a mental institution,” she said jokingly. Her words were followed by laughter from people sitting on yoga mats around her.

Frieha’s video angered many people, who deemed it insensitive and said a person’s mental health should not be a joke to anyone.

“And none of these ‘educated, enlightened yogis’ stopped Frieha from cracking this disgusting joke,” Soul Sisters founder Kanwal Ahmed remarked sarcastically, sharing the now-deleted video.

Actor Armeena Khan, without naming anyone, remarked that people should be kind to others because they might not know what battles others are fighting.

Actor Imran Abbas revealed that he was contacted by Meera, who told him that she is fine.

He said in a Facebook post that media should not sensationalise the false reports.