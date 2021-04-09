Frieha Altaf draws flak for mocking Meera’s mental health

People called her video insensitive
Fashion designer Frieha Altaf is facing criticism after a video showing her mocking actor Meera’s alleged institutionalisation to a psychiatric facility went viral.
On Thursday, reports started circulating that Meera was forcefully admitted to a psychiatric facility in the United States. A video showing her mother requesting Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring her daughter back went viral too.
Meera instantly became a top trend on Twitter. Where many people supported the actor, others trolled her, including Frieha.
“Meera has been admitted to a mental institution,” she said jokingly. Her words were followed by laughter from people sitting on yoga mats around her.
Frieha’s video angered many people, who deemed it insensitive and said a person’s mental health should not be a joke to anyone.
“And none of these ‘educated, enlightened yogis’ stopped Frieha from cracking this disgusting joke,” Soul Sisters founder Kanwal Ahmed remarked sarcastically, sharing the now-deleted video.
And none of these ‘educated, enlightened yogis’ stopped @FriehaAltaf from cracking this disgusting joke? Did they all REALLY find it funny to publicly make fun of someone’s mental health or is their life a high school where you bully to be part of the cool kids? pic.twitter.com/wFaUhTwvWu
— Kanwal Ahmed (@kanwalful) April 8, 2021
Actor Armeena Khan, without naming anyone, remarked that people should be kind to others because they might not know what battles others are fighting.
In a world where you can be anything, be KIND. You don’t know the battles the other person maybe fighting. 🙏🏻 ✨
— Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) April 7, 2021
Actor Imran Abbas revealed that he was contacted by Meera, who told him that she is fine.
He said in a Facebook post that media should not sensationalise the false reports.