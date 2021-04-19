Falak Shabir’s post has fans wondering if Sarah Khan’s pregnant

Singer Falak Shabir’s cryptic post has left fans wondering if the couple is expecting their first child.

“This is the beauty of a relationship,” Falak wrote, sharing an illustration showing a woman carrying a baby and her husband thinking about it.

Photo: Instagram/Falak Shabir

Falak didn’t reveal the purpose behind posting such a photo, but it led to speculations that the couple is expecting their first child.

Last week, Falak told his fans that Sarah was unwell, and shared a photo showing her in a hospital bed. She was suffering from typhoid. A day later Sarah announced that she had been discharged and was back home.

Sarah and Falak recently went to Turkey on a vacation. They shared photos and videos of their trip on their social media accounts.

The two were engaged in July 2020 and surprised people by tying the knot a month later in Karachi. They are one of the most popular couples on social media.

