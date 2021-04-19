Monday, April 19, 2021  | 6 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Falak Shabir’s post has fans wondering if Sarah Khan’s pregnant

Couple tied the knot last year

Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Photo: Instagram

Singer Falak Shabir’s cryptic post has left fans wondering if the couple is expecting their first child.

“This is the beauty of a relationship,” Falak wrote, sharing an illustration showing a woman carrying a baby and her husband thinking about it.

Photo: Instagram/Falak Shabir

Falak didn’t reveal the purpose behind posting such a photo, but it led to speculations that the couple is expecting their first child.

Last week, Falak told his fans that Sarah was unwell, and shared a photo showing her in a hospital bed. She was suffering from typhoid. A day later Sarah announced that she had been discharged and was back home.

Sarah and Falak recently went to Turkey on a vacation. They shared photos and videos of their trip on their social media accounts.

The two were engaged in July 2020 and surprised people by tying the knot a month later in Karachi. They are one of the most popular couples on social media.






 

 
 
 

