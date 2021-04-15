Falak Shabir reveals Sarah Khan is hospitalised

Singer Falak Shabir has revealed that his wife and actor Sarah Khan is not well.

“She is unwell,” Falak wrote, sharing a photo showing Sarah on a hospital bed. The singer didn’t reveal her illness.

Photo: Instagram/Falak Shabir

Sarah’s manager, however, confirmed to The Current that she is suffering from typhoid.

Soon after the photo was posted, fans sent the couple prayers and warm wishes.

Sarah and Falak recently went to Turkey on a vacation. They shared photos and videos of their trip on their social media accounts.

Photo: Instagram/Falak Shabir

Photo: Instagram/Falak Shabir

The two were engaged in July 2020 and surprised people by tying the knot a month later in Karachi. They are one of the most popular couples on social media.

