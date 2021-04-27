Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Fahad Mirza hosts qawwali night to celebrate 40th birthday

Many celebrities attended it

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photos showing actor Fahad Mirza celebrating birthday with a bang in Karachi are doing the rounds on social media.

“Happy 40th birthday to me!” he wrote, sharing a video of himself cutting the cake. “For a man, 40 is a very important time in his life. So let’s see what Allah has in store for me.”

Photo: Instagram/Fahad Mirza

A number of celebrities attended the Qawwali event, including Fahad’s wife Sarwat Gilani, Frieha Altaf, Sheheryar Munawar, among others.

Photo: Reviewit

Photo: Reviewit

Photo: Reviewit

Photo: Reviewit

Photo: Reviewit

Photo: Reviewit

Photo: Reviewit

Photo: Reviewit

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
birthday Fahad Mirza Sarwat Gilani
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
In memory of Moin Akhtar – the king of comedy
In memory of Moin Akhtar – the king of comedy
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumours with new post
Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumours with new post
Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid
Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid
Riz Ahmed fixing wife’s hair steals Oscars red carpet
Riz Ahmed fixing wife’s hair steals Oscars red carpet
Sana Fakhar opens up on motherhood, pregnancy challenges
Sana Fakhar opens up on motherhood, pregnancy challenges
Chupke Chupke mocked ghar damaads and people are not happy
Chupke Chupke mocked ghar damaads and people are not happy
Alia Bhatt is all praise for Pakistani rapper
Alia Bhatt is all praise for Pakistani rapper
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Asim Azhar wants Shafqat Mehmood to reschedule exams
Asim Azhar wants Shafqat Mehmood to reschedule exams
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.