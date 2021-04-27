Fahad Mirza hosts qawwali night to celebrate 40th birthday

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Photos showing actor Fahad Mirza celebrating birthday with a bang in Karachi are doing the rounds on social media.

“Happy 40th birthday to me!” he wrote, sharing a video of himself cutting the cake. “For a man, 40 is a very important time in his life. So let’s see what Allah has in store for me.”

Photo: Instagram/Fahad Mirza

A number of celebrities attended the Qawwali event, including Fahad’s wife Sarwat Gilani, Frieha Altaf, Sheheryar Munawar, among others.

Photo: Reviewit

