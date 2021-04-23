Ertugrul star Engin Altan rides the waves in viral video

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Engin Altan, who played Ertugrul on the popular Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, is fond of not only sword fighting but surfing as well.

Engin posted a video showing off his surfing skills on social media, which went viral in no time. His fans have praised his surfing skills.

He is one of the many Turkish actors with a massive fan base in Pakistan. He became a household name with his lead role in Ertugrul, which was first aired in Pakistan last year in Ramazan on Prime Minister Imran Khan's recommendation.

