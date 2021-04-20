Chupke Chupke mocked ghar damaads and people are not happy

Soul Sisters Pakistan founder Kanwal Ahmed is unhappy with the way ghar damaads (live-in son-in-laws) have been portrayed in the drama serial Chupke Chupke.

“Trust our dramas to disempower audiences by reinforcing problematic stereotypes,” she said, sharing a screenshot from Chupke Chupke. “Here the ghar damaad is an object of constant ridicule.”

Trust our dramas to disempower audiences by reinforcing problematic stereotypes. Such as here the ‘ghar damad’ character is an object of constant ridicule.

Only yesterday a woman on SSP was asking how she & sisters can manage her old parents as none of them can move in with them. pic.twitter.com/58F51J3Qc2 — Kanwal Ahmed (@kanwalful) April 17, 2021

Chupke Chupke stars Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt in lead roles. Mira Sethi and YouTuber Arslan Naseer are part of the cast too. The drama shows a character staying with his in-laws, who constantly let him down.

Kanwal drew parallels between the demeaning portrayal of the son-in-law and a woman who complained on SSP that she and her sister were unable to take care of their old parents because she couldn’t move back in with them with her husband due to societal pressures. In response, Osman said Kanwal has an interesting take on the drama but the character isn’t how she has taken it.

“It’s important to mention that this ghar damaad refuses to work despite being offered a job in the family business,” Osman tweeted. “[He] isn’t with his in-laws because of financial or any duress.”

Kanwal expressed her gratitude to Osman for his response but said that comedies that identify with problematic stereotypes reinforce it in society.

“How many men would want to be ghar damads after watching this,” she remarked.

Osman admitted that the character is indeed not a detailed take on the stereotype but viewers will consider that his wife is called out for demeaning him.

He is not a lazy person, the actor added.

Five episodes of Chupke Chupke have been aired on HUM TV so far.

