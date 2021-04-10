Saturday, April 10, 2021  | 26 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Cher releases trailer for documentary on Kaavan

Calls it a story that can brighten people's lives

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Cher releases trailer for documentary on Kaavan

Photo: Uniques/YouTube

American singer Cher’s new documentary is all about the world’s loneliest elephant leaving Pakistan for a new life in Cambodia.

“I wanted to free him,” she says in the trailer for Cher & the Loneliest Elephant. “What does it take to relocate a five-ton elephant across the entire continent of Asia?”

The plight of Kaavan, an overweight, 36-year-old bull elephant, drew international condemnation and highlighted the woeful state of the former Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad, where conditions were so bad that a judge in May ordered all the animals to be moved. Kaavan left for Cambodia on November 29 and joined nearly 600 elephants there.

“I saw all the people being affected by it all over the world,” Cher said in March while announcing the documentary. “I know people are suffering too, but this is a story that can brighten their lives.”

Austria-based illustrator and graphic designer Julia Lohninger illustrated Kaavan’s journey in a comic that also shows the cruelty he faced.

Cher & the Lonelist Elephant will premiere on April 22 on Paramount+.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cher cher & the loneliest elephant Islamabad Zoo Kaavan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
In pictures: Tiktokers Zulqarnain, Kanwal Aftab tie the knot
In pictures: Tiktokers Zulqarnain, Kanwal Aftab tie the knot
Is Dananeer shooting a web series with Hania Aamir?
Is Dananeer shooting a web series with Hania Aamir?
Indian actor quits showbiz for Islam
Indian actor quits showbiz for Islam
Why did Saba Qamar call off wedding to Azeem Khan?
Why did Saba Qamar call off wedding to Azeem Khan?
Kanika Kapoor opens up on criticism after testing coronavirus positive
Kanika Kapoor opens up on criticism after testing coronavirus positive
Are you excited for Fawad Alam’s Khudkash Muhabbat?
Are you excited for Fawad Alam’s Khudkash Muhabbat?
Huda Beauty owner wants disclaimer with edited photos
Huda Beauty owner wants disclaimer with edited photos
Iffat Omar to get 10 people vaccinated against COVID-19
Iffat Omar to get 10 people vaccinated against COVID-19
Saba Qamar celebrates birthday with Chingariyan
Saba Qamar celebrates birthday with Chingariyan
Naila Jafry shares her struggles with cancer treatment bills
Naila Jafry shares her struggles with cancer treatment bills
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.