Cher releases trailer for documentary on Kaavan

American singer Cher’s new documentary is all about the world’s loneliest elephant leaving Pakistan for a new life in Cambodia.

“I wanted to free him,” she says in the trailer for Cher & the Loneliest Elephant. “What does it take to relocate a five-ton elephant across the entire continent of Asia?”

The plight of Kaavan, an overweight, 36-year-old bull elephant, drew international condemnation and highlighted the woeful state of the former Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad, where conditions were so bad that a judge in May ordered all the animals to be moved. Kaavan left for Cambodia on November 29 and joined nearly 600 elephants there.

“I saw all the people being affected by it all over the world,” Cher said in March while announcing the documentary. “I know people are suffering too, but this is a story that can brighten their lives.”

Austria-based illustrator and graphic designer Julia Lohninger illustrated Kaavan’s journey in a comic that also shows the cruelty he faced.

Cher & the Lonelist Elephant will premiere on April 22 on Paramount+.

