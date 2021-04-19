Celebrities launch movement demanding royalties for reruns

A number of celebrities have united to speak out against TV channels for not paying them royalties for the reruns of their dramas.

“It’s about time,” remarked Imran Abbas, sharing a post with the hashtag #GiveRoyaltiesToArtists.

Sarwat Gilani, Mahira Khan, Sarah Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar have shared the same post too.

The debate on royalties was first started by Naumaan Ijaz, who in an interview revealed that he was paid for reruns only once for his PTV drama Nijaat in the 1990’s. Mikaal Zulfiqar then expressed his disappointment over not being paid for multiple reruns of his 2015 drama Diyar-e-Dil.

The debate gained momentum after TV veteran Naila Jafry, who has been battling cancer for six years, released a video asking channels to pay for re-airing dramas. Like Naumaan Ijaz, she confirmed that PTV used to pay royalties but the concept doesn’t exist now.

Ushna Shah called on the government to provide actors with insurance and retirement plans and Yasir Hussain lamented that technicians and artists work on and get paid once for a project, but the channel reruns it 20 times and earns from it.

Senator Faisal Javed announced last week that he is in talks with stakeholders for a bill that will ensure that artists in Pakistan receive financial credits for their work.

