Celebrities congratulate Abdullah Siddiqui on international recognition

Singer Abdullah Siddiqui has made it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list in the Entertainment and Sports category.

“I’m completely stunned and so incredibly grateful,” he said. “To everyone who helped me get here, thank you.”

Photo: Instagram/Abdullah Siddiqui

Twenty-year-old Abdullah from Lahore began producing English-language electronic music at the age of 11 and started releasing it independently when he was 16, it says on his Forbes profile. He has appeared on Nescafé Basement that showcases the music of underground artists. Abdullah has written and produced music for singers such as Meesha Shafi, Shamoon Ismail, Aima Baig, and actor Fawad Khan.

Photo: Forbes

Celebrities, including Meesha and Canadian singer Rup Magon, congratulated Abdullah on international recognition.

Photo: Instagram/Abdullah Siddiqui

Abdullah has fans not only in Pakistan but all over the world. US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has his song Kids on her Muslim Vibes playlist on Spotify.

UK-based Pakistani chef Zahra Khan was listed in Forbes in the Retail and Ecommerce category as well. She runs Feya cafes and shops in the UK.

