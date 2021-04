Legendary Pakistan actress Busra Ansari has said that her mother Mahmooda Bashir and sister Sumbul Shahid are unwell.

Bushra posted a past picture of herself enjoying an outing with her sister, who is on ventilator. She prayed for her to “wake up” and make a full recovery.

Bushra then stated her mother had also become unwell, adding that it was “miserable” to see her family members in this condition.