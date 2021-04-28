Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Britney Spears to testify against father in affairs control case

A Los Angeles judge set a June 23 hearing

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Britney Spears to testify against father in affairs control case

Photo Courtesy: AFP

Britney Spears’ lawyer confirmed that the pop star has requested to testify against her father relating to control of her affairs in court.

The 39-year-old US pop singer is the subject of a “FreeBritney” online campaign from her adoring fans who believe the guardianship in place since 2008 should be ended, but has rarely spoken directly about the issue herself.

A Los Angeles judge set a June 23 hearing following a request from her lawyer which did not explain why the singer wanted to address the court.

Interest in Spears’ legal case exploded following the February release of the documentary “Framing Britney Spears”, which chronicled the highly publicised breakdown that led to her father’s long-standing legal guardianship over her finances.

Spears filed last year to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship and give sole power over her estate to a financial institution. Her court-appointed lawyer said she was “afraid” of her father.

A judge ruled in February that both Spears’ father and Bessemer Trust would oversee the pop star’s finances, denying Jamie Spears’ bid to keep sole power to delegate investments, though the case is ongoing.

Spears said she was “embarrassed” by her portrayal in the documentary, in which fans say she is essentially being held prisoner and claim she has been sending coded pleas for help.

Jamie Spears’ lawyers say he has done an excellent job of managing his daughter’s finances.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Britney Spears Music
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
britney spears
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
In memory of Moin Akhtar – the king of comedy
In memory of Moin Akhtar – the king of comedy
Momin Saqib all set to star opposite Hania Aamir
Momin Saqib all set to star opposite Hania Aamir
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumours with new post
Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumours with new post
Riz Ahmed fixing wife’s hair steals Oscars red carpet
Riz Ahmed fixing wife’s hair steals Oscars red carpet
Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid
Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid
Sana Fakhar opens up on motherhood, pregnancy challenges
Sana Fakhar opens up on motherhood, pregnancy challenges
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Hania Aamir under fire for ‘Roza Lag Raha Hai’ video
Hania Aamir under fire for ‘Roza Lag Raha Hai’ video
Fahad Mirza hosts qawwali night to celebrate 40th birthday
Fahad Mirza hosts qawwali night to celebrate 40th birthday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.