Bollywood actors raise funds for India coronavirus patients

Several Bollywood actors have contributed to funds for corona patients in India, as the country grapples with alarming number of coronavirus cases.

Ajay Devgn contributed INR5 million to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which has transformed its State Bharat Scouts and Guides Halls in Shivaji Park to a 20-bed equipped to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Actors, directors and producers besides Devgn contributed over 10 million. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna contributed 100 oxygen concentrators.

The medical facility’s Chief Operating Officer Joy Chakraborty said that the donation will assist in the extension of the services, including food and medicine.

India has reported 17,313,163 cases and the death toll has reached 195,123.