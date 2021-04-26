Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali’s next is a historical drama

Director Nabeel Qureshi has revealed that his upcoming film starring Bilal Abbas and Sajal Ali will be a historical drama.

“Well, it’s something different from my previous movies,” said Nabeel. He was taking questions from followers in a Q&A session on Instagram.

Photo: Instagram/Nabeel Qureshi

Khek Khel Mein was announced in February by Bilal. He posted a photo showing the script and wrote he was going to work with the “finest” director-producer duo in Pakistan. Sajal had shared the same photo too. With Khel Khel Mein, Sajal and Bilal will share the big screen for the first time.

The film will be produced by Fizza Ali Meerza under Filmwala Pictures. She and Nabeel have delivered hits such as Na Maloom Afraad 1 and 2, Load Wedding and Actor in Law.

A release date for the film has yet to be announced.

Bilal is being seen in drama serial Dunk opposite Sana Javed. Sajal, on the other hand, is busy with her international project What’s Love Got To Do With It, produced by Jemima Khan. The two were last seen together in HUM TV’s O Rangreza (2017 to 2018).

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

