Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali’s next is a historical drama

It will be directed by Nabeel Qureshi

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali’s next is a historical drama

Photo: File

Director Nabeel Qureshi has revealed that his upcoming film starring Bilal Abbas and Sajal Ali will be a historical drama.

“Well, it’s something different from my previous movies,” said Nabeel. He was taking questions from followers in a Q&A session on Instagram.

Photo: Instagram/Nabeel Qureshi

Khek Khel Mein was announced in February by Bilal. He posted a photo showing the script and wrote he was going to work with the “finest” director-producer duo in Pakistan. Sajal had shared the same photo too. With Khel Khel Mein, Sajal and Bilal will share the big screen for the first time.

The film will be produced by Fizza Ali Meerza under Filmwala Pictures. She and Nabeel have delivered hits such as Na Maloom Afraad 1 and 2, Load Wedding and Actor in Law.

A release date for the film has yet to be announced.

Bilal is being seen in drama serial Dunk opposite Sana Javed. Sajal, on the other hand, is busy with her international project What’s Love Got To Do With It, produced by Jemima Khan. The two were last seen together in HUM TV’s O Rangreza (2017 to 2018).

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilal Abbas Khan khel khel mein Sajal Ali Sajal Aly
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
In memory of Moin Akhtar – the king of comedy
In memory of Moin Akhtar – the king of comedy
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumours with new post
Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumours with new post
Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid
Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid
Sana Fakhar opens up on motherhood, pregnancy challenges
Sana Fakhar opens up on motherhood, pregnancy challenges
Chupke Chupke mocked ghar damaads and people are not happy
Chupke Chupke mocked ghar damaads and people are not happy
Alia Bhatt is all praise for Pakistani rapper
Alia Bhatt is all praise for Pakistani rapper
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Asim Azhar wants Shafqat Mehmood to reschedule exams
Asim Azhar wants Shafqat Mehmood to reschedule exams
Abdullah Siddiqui makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list
Abdullah Siddiqui makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.