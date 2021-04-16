Ayesha Omar wants you to help people with disabilities

Actor Ayesha Omar has collaborated with NOWPDP to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

“With limited educational, social, and economic opportunities, people with disabilities in Pakistan remain stuck in the vicious circle of poverty,” she wrote in a post.

Photo: Instagram/Ayesha Omar

She will be working with NOWPDP on a skills development programme that will ensure people both children and adults with disabilities become independent by acquiring the essential skills.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing unprecedented difficulty and hardship for these people,” Ayesha said. “They remain the most vulnerable.” She has urged everyone to donate for the noble cause in the holy month of Ramazan.

NOWPDP works towards building capacities of persons with disabilities and advocates for their rights. It raises awareness and helps them find opportunities and services where they can work with dignity.

According to official data by NADRA, there are 371,833 people with disabilities in Pakistan as of February 2021.



