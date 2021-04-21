Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Ayesha Omar, Faysal Quraishi explain royalties to trolls

Artists have started movement demanding payment for reruns

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Ayesha Omar, Faysal Quraishi explain royalties to trolls

Photo: Instagram/Ayesha Omar

Artists demanding royalties for their work may have found support from many people, but they have attracted trolls too.

“Lots of people don’t understand the meaning of royalties and are not even bothering to check what this term means,” said Ayesha Omar. “Some do know but are still being demeaning and horrible.”

Photo: Instagram/Ayesha Omar

She said that some people on social media think that by asking for payments for reruns, artists want to be treated like “royalty”.

“So, let’s talk about it,” she said and went on to explain the difference between royalties and residuals through her Instagram stories. Residuals are the amounts paid to actors when their work is distributed or leased across mediums such as electronic or digital. They are more popular in the West and the percentage paid to the artists decreases with each rerun.

Photo: Instagram/Ayesha Omar

Ayesha wrote the PTV used to pay actors royalties in the 1990s. The movement #PayRoyaltiesToArtists has been started to secure the future performers in need, she added.

Faysal Quraishi said that people confused about royalties need to understand them.

“A single drama benefits nearly 500 people,” he said. Authors in the world receive royalties for as long as copies of their work are being sold, he said, adding that actors deserve the same payments for the reruns of their dramas too.

Photo: Instagram/Faysal Quraishi

A movement featuring the hashtag #GiveRoyaltiesToArtists was started by a number of actors last week. They have united to speak out against channels that re-air their dramas without paying them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ayesha omar Faysal Quraishi royalties trolls
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Falak Shabir's post has fans wondering if Sarah Khan's pregnant
Falak Shabir’s post has fans wondering if Sarah Khan’s pregnant
Hania Aamir doesn’t care about people unfollowing her on Instagram
Hania Aamir doesn’t care about people unfollowing her on Instagram
In pictures: Aiman Khan surprises Muneeb Butt with star-studded party
In pictures: Aiman Khan surprises Muneeb Butt with star-studded party
Documentary on Khadim Hussain Rizvi longlisted for international award
Documentary on Khadim Hussain Rizvi longlisted for international award
Falak Shabir reveals Sarah Khan is hospitalised
Falak Shabir reveals Sarah Khan is hospitalised
Shaniera Akram responds to people asking why she ‘isn’t fasting’
Shaniera Akram responds to people asking why she ‘isn’t fasting’
Shoaib Malik forgets to wish Sania Mirza on 11th anniversary
Shoaib Malik forgets to wish Sania Mirza on 11th anniversary
In pictures: Sunita Marshall celebrates birthday with family, friends
In pictures: Sunita Marshall celebrates birthday with family, friends
Help Mehwish Hayat decide what to have for iftar
Help Mehwish Hayat decide what to have for iftar
Chupke Chupke mocked ghar damaads and people are not happy
Chupke Chupke mocked ghar damaads and people are not happy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.