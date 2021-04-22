Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid

Veteran actor Sumbul Shahid is battling coronavirus, her sisters Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas have confirmed.

“My dear sister is on a ventilator,” wrote Asma, sharing a photo of herself with Sumbul today, Thursday. “Please pray for her.”

Photo: Instagram/Asma Abbasi

Bushra first informed her followers of Sumbul’s illness two weeks ago when she posted a throwback photo of her. “Please pray for her speedy recovery.”

Photo: Instagram/Bushra Ansari

Sumbul was last seen in drama serial Nand, which aired on ARY. She starred with Sumbul in GT Road in 2019 as well.

Celebrities have wished the actor a swift recovery.