HOME > Entertainment

Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid

She has been put on a ventilator

Posted: Apr 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid

Photo: File

Veteran actor Sumbul Shahid is battling coronavirus, her sisters Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas have confirmed.

“My dear sister is on a ventilator,” wrote Asma, sharing a photo of herself with Sumbul today, Thursday. “Please pray for her.”

Photo: Instagram/Asma Abbasi

Bushra first informed her followers of Sumbul’s illness two weeks ago when she posted a throwback photo of her. “Please pray for her speedy recovery.”

Photo: Instagram/Bushra Ansari

Sumbul was last seen in drama serial Nand, which aired on ARY. She starred with Sumbul in GT Road in 2019 as well.

Celebrities have wished the actor a swift recovery.

HOME  
 
 
