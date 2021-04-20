Tuesday, April 20, 2021  | 7 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Asim Azhar wants Shafqat Mehmood to reschedule exams

Have mercy on students, he says

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Asim Azhar wants Shafqat Mehmood to reschedule exams

Photo: Instagram/Asim Azhar

Singer Asim Azhar has once again raised concerns over children taking in-person exams amid rising coronavirus cases.

“There’s still time,” the singer tweeted. “Have mercy on students.”

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced on April 6 in an NCOC meeting that exams will begin on May 10 with strict SOPs as decided by the Cambridge board in March. He revealed that over 40,000 students will sit for their O and A level exams. “I want students to focus on studying instead of getting distracted,” he said. 

Asim was one of the few celebrities who requested the minister to review their decision and reschedule exams as students were “really disturbed”.

With only 20 days left, the singer has urged the minister to revise his decision again.

“Who will be responsible if kids take COVID-19 back home just so they could appear in exams?” he said.

Hadiqa Kiani had earlier remarked that the government should look for an alternative plan that doesn’t put students’ lives at risk.

Pakistan is battling the third wave of the coronavirus, with 5,445 new cases and 137 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asim Azhar Coronavirus Cases exams Shafqat Mehmood
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir doesn’t care about people unfollowing her on Instagram
Hania Aamir doesn’t care about people unfollowing her on Instagram
Falak Shabir's post has fans wondering if Sarah Khan's pregnant
Falak Shabir’s post has fans wondering if Sarah Khan’s pregnant
In pictures: Aiman Khan surprises Muneeb Butt with star-studded party
In pictures: Aiman Khan surprises Muneeb Butt with star-studded party
Documentary on Khadim Hussain Rizvi longlisted for international award
Documentary on Khadim Hussain Rizvi longlisted for international award
Falak Shabir reveals Sarah Khan is hospitalised
Falak Shabir reveals Sarah Khan is hospitalised
Here’s how Sania wished Shoaib Malik on 11th anniversary
Here’s how Sania wished Shoaib Malik on 11th anniversary
Shaniera Akram responds to people asking why she ‘isn’t fasting’
Shaniera Akram responds to people asking why she ‘isn’t fasting’
Shoaib Malik forgets to wish Sania Mirza on 11th anniversary
Shoaib Malik forgets to wish Sania Mirza on 11th anniversary
In pictures: Sunita Marshall celebrates birthday with family, friends
In pictures: Sunita Marshall celebrates birthday with family, friends
Help Mehwish Hayat decide what to have for iftar
Help Mehwish Hayat decide what to have for iftar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.