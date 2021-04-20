Asim Azhar wants Shafqat Mehmood to reschedule exams

Singer Asim Azhar has once again raised concerns over children taking in-person exams amid rising coronavirus cases.

“There’s still time,” the singer tweeted. “Have mercy on students.”

Abhi bhi waqt hai, bacho pe tars khaalain @Shafqat_Mahmood 🙏🏽 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) April 18, 2021

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced on April 6 in an NCOC meeting that exams will begin on May 10 with strict SOPs as decided by the Cambridge board in March. He revealed that over 40,000 students will sit for their O and A level exams. “I want students to focus on studying instead of getting distracted,” he said.

Asim was one of the few celebrities who requested the minister to review their decision and reschedule exams as students were “really disturbed”.

With only 20 days left, the singer has urged the minister to revise his decision again.

“Who will be responsible if kids take COVID-19 back home just so they could appear in exams?” he said.

Who will be responsible if kids take covid back to their homes just so they could appear in exams? @Shafqat_Mahmood sir? — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) April 18, 2021

Hadiqa Kiani had earlier remarked that the government should look for an alternative plan that doesn’t put students’ lives at risk.

Please think of our children. We must find an alternative plan that doesn’t put them in danger. Note, I’m an advocate for education, I’ve received my MSc in Psych & I pray my son goes on & achieves a PhD but this is just not the way. #ExamsCancelHoga @Shafqat_Mahmood #CIES — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) April 6, 2021

Pakistan is battling the third wave of the coronavirus, with 5,445 new cases and 137 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

