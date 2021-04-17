Armeena Khan urges people with mental illnesses to seek help

Actor Armeena Khan wants you to seek help if you’re suffering from mental illnesses.

“You are not alone if you’re suffering,” she said. “I don’t want you to suffer. I need you to seek professional help.”

Armeena posted a video to Instagram on Friday, shot nearly six months ago on the sets of her drama serial Mohabbatein Chahatein. She had just finished filming the scene showing her character Tara taking her own life.

“I understand we all have our demons,” she said. “Unfortunately, my characters failed to overcome hers.”

Armeena added the scene was challenging to pull off and she recorded the video because she understands that there are people going through mental health struggles. “As long as there is life and hope, this too shall pass.”

Mohabbatein Chahatein started airing in November 2020 and concluded on April 14, 2021. It starred Hira Mani and Junaid Khan in lead roles and was written by Samira Fazal.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide: