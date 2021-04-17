Saturday, April 17, 2021  | 4 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Armeena Khan urges people with mental illnesses to seek help

Talks about portraying suicide on screen

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Armeena Khan urges people with mental illnesses to seek help

Photo: Instagram/Armeena Khan

Actor Armeena Khan wants you to seek help if you’re suffering from mental illnesses.

“You are not alone if you’re suffering,” she said. “I don’t want you to suffer. I need you to seek professional help.”

Armeena posted a video to Instagram on Friday, shot nearly six months ago on the sets of her drama serial Mohabbatein Chahatein. She had just finished filming the scene showing her character Tara taking her own life. 

“I understand we all have our demons,” she said. “Unfortunately, my characters failed to overcome hers.”

Armeena added the scene was challenging to pull off and she recorded the video because she understands that there are people going through mental health struggles. “As long as there is life and hope, this too shall pass.”

Mohabbatein Chahatein started airing in November 2020 and concluded on April 14, 2021. It starred Hira Mani and Junaid Khan in lead roles and was written by Samira Fazal.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

  • Do not leave the person alone
  • Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.
  • Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional
  • You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines in Pakistan and speak to them:
  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444

Armeena Rana Khan mental health mohabbatein chahatein Suicide
 
