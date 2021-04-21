Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Alia Bhatt is all praise for Pakistani rapper

He has composed a song for the actor

Posted: Apr 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Alia Bhatt is all praise for Pakistani rapper

Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Rapper Muhammad Shah’s music has attracted praise from across the border after making an impression on local stars.

Muhammad released the first video in his What If series last week. It shows him playing chess with his friend, who says people only notice something when a foreigner notices it.

“You made a song on Hania [Aamir],” the friend says. “Make a song on Alia [Bhatt]. She’s got dimples too.”

Photo: Instagram/Muhammad Ali

But the same friends remind Muhammad that Alia has a boyfriend after he has sung his heart out for her.

Many celebrities, including Yasir Hussain, praised the song, but it was Alia’s comment that attracted attention.

“Bohut hard,” she remarked.

In October 2020, Muhammad’s song on Hania had created a buzz too. “Hi, Hania. I swear I’m not a complete psycho,” he said.

Alia Bhatt Muhammad Ali rapper
 
RELATED STORIES

