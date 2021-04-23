Ali Safina responds to Chupke Chupke ghar damaad criticism

Drama serial Chupke Chupke is being criticised for showing ghar damaads (live-in sons-in-law) in a negative light.

“When Miskeen is happy with his family then why are people worried?” said Ali Safina, who plays the character. “Just chill and enjoy the show.”

Bhai jab miskeen bhai apni family k sath Khush hai to logon ko Kya fikar hai? Chill karein sab and enjoy the show. https://t.co/8aDM6C073C — Ali Safina (@AliSafinas) April 20, 2021

Chupke Chupke stars Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt in lead roles. Mira Sethi and YouTuber Arslan Naseer are part of the cast too. Ali Safina plays Mira’s husband Miskeen, who lives in her house with her family and is constantly ridiculed, not to mention his name itself, which means “poor”.

The debate on demeaning representation of live-in sons-in-law was started after Soul Sisters Pakistan founder Kanwal Ahmed pointed out how Miskeen’s character is reinforcing the stereotypes through comedy. She cited an example from SSP where a woman told her that she was unable to take care of her old parents because she couldn’t move back in with them with her husband due to societal pressures.

In response to her concerns, Osman Khalid Butt defended the character and said it may not be a nuanced take on the stereotype, but people will appreciate the fact that Mira (Gul) is called out for letting her husband down.

Nine episodes of Chupke Chupke have been aired on HUM TV so far.

