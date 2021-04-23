Ali Haider to host show on NTV Houston

Singer Ali Haider is all set to host a show titled The Ali Haider Show on NTV Houston, USA.

“We are ready to announce Ali Haider as the newest member of NTV Houston Team,” the channel announced on Instagram. “We are sure that your talent, enthusiasm and fresh ideas will take the company to new heights.”

Photo: Instagram/NTV Houston

Ali shared photos from the sets of his new show on Thursday and expressed his excitement to be part of the project. “An extremely professional and dedicated team you want to work with.”

Photo: Instagram/Ali Haider

Ali’s fans wished him luck and commented that they are excited for the show too. It will mainly feature Pakistani and Indian guests given that the channel’s majority of viewers are from South Asia.

Ali was last seen in an Independence Day anthem titled Socho in 2019. It was shot in the US. He is known for hit singles such as Purani Jeans, Chand sa Mukhda and Qarar.

