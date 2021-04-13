Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Actors are talking about their struggles with acne

Alizeh Shah and Hania Amir spoke about it

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Actors are talking about their struggles with acne

Photo: Instagram/Alizeh Shah

Actor Alizeh Shah does not want you to feel bad about your acne.

“Here I am, putting my biggest insecurity on display,” she said. “Yes, I have been struggling with acne for quite a long time.”

Photo: Instagram/Alizeh Shah

Alizeh uploaded this post on Monday with a video showing her acne marks close up, saying that a lot of people think clear skin should be the goal but a happy life with acne is possible too.

“The current state of your skin does not measure your worth or or beauty,” she said.

Photo: Instagram/Alizeh Shah

Alizeh is not the first actor to call for normalising acne. Hania Aamir revealed that she has always struggled with mild acne which, at times, got worse and started affecting her. She concluded her post by saying that nobody should feel the pressure of meeting society’s unrealistic beauty standards. 

According to a report, acne is the eighth most prevalent disease in the world, affecting 9.4% of the global population. Nearly 85% of those affected are aged between 12 and 24, who experience acne at least once in their lives.

Causes of acne

Factors that may trigger acne include:

Genetics

Hormonal changes during puberty or pregnancy

Emotional stress

High carbohydrate intake

Greasy cosmetics

How it can be prevented

Washing face twice a day with an oil-free cleanser

Avoiding oil-rich makeup

Minimal refined sugar intake

Reducing stress

Things you should never do if you have acne

Popping the cysts

Touching pimples

Using eye concealers

Wearing makeup for long

Over-washing and rubbing the face

Using dirty towels and pillowcases 


