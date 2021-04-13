Actors are talking about their struggles with acne

Alizeh Shah and Hania Amir spoke about it
Actor Alizeh Shah does not want you to feel bad about your acne.
“Here I am, putting my biggest insecurity on display,” she said. “Yes, I have been struggling with acne for quite a long time.”
Alizeh uploaded this post on Monday with a video showing her acne marks close up, saying that a lot of people think clear skin should be the goal but a happy life with acne is possible too.
“The current state of your skin does not measure your worth or or beauty,” she said.
Alizeh is not the first actor to call for normalising acne. Hania Aamir revealed that she has always struggled with mild acne which, at times, got worse and started affecting her. She concluded her post by saying that nobody should feel the pressure of meeting society’s unrealistic beauty standards.
According to a report, acne is the eighth most prevalent disease in the world, affecting 9.4% of the global population. Nearly 85% of those affected are aged between 12 and 24, who experience acne at least once in their lives.
Factors that may trigger acne include:
Genetics
Hormonal changes during puberty or pregnancy
Emotional stress
High carbohydrate intake
Greasy cosmetics
Washing face twice a day with an oil-free cleanser
Avoiding oil-rich makeup
Minimal refined sugar intake
Reducing stress
Popping the cysts
Touching pimples
Using eye concealers
Wearing makeup for long
Over-washing and rubbing the face
Using dirty towels and pillowcases