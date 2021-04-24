Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
Aagha Ali urges government to cancel exams

Says he has been receiving messages from worried students

Posted: Apr 24, 2021
Actor Aagha Ali has urged the government to revise its decision on taking in-person exams amid rising coronavirus cases.

“I have been getting hundreds of messages from students all over the country,” he said, adding, “and trust me, all they say makes sense.”

Aagha remarked sarcastically that everyone knows how useful online classes have been after schools and colleges were closed. Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced on April 6 in an NCOC meeting that exams will begin on May 10 with strict SOPs as decided by the Cambridge board in March. The minister revealed that over 40,000 students will sit for their O and A Level exams. “I want students to focus on studying instead of getting distracted,” he said.

“The new wave of coronavirus is getting worse and taking lives everyday,” Aagha said. He urged the government to either postpone exams or promote students on the basis of their previous records.

Singers Asim Azhar and Hadiqa Kiani were among a few celebrities who had requested the government to reschedule exams.

Pakistan is experiencing the third wave of the coronavirus and has taken stricter measures to curb rising cases, such as banning outdoor dinings for the month of Ramazan and directing markets to close at 6pm. Office timings have been curtailed to 2pm as well, with 50% staff to work from home.

