Pakistani pop band Strings splits after 33 years

Pakistani pop band Strings stands dissolved as Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia have parted their ways after 33 years.

“We have decided that today, 25/03/2021, is the day we graciously get to conclude STRINGS,” the band said on Instagram.

“The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us,” the post read.

“It’s so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible.”

The band was founded by four college students, Bilal Maqsood, Faisal Kapadia, Rafiq Wazir Ali and Kareem Bashir Bhoy, in 1988.

It was first disbanded in 1992 but Bilal and Faisal revived it in 2000.

Some of its famous songs include Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar, Najane Kyun, Koi Aanay Wala Hai, Dhaani and Zinda.