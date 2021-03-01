Pakistan cricket songs that will definitely get you pumped up

Pakistan cricket songs have been a great source of entertainment as the country has produced some exceptional cricketers and musicians over the same time.

The fans and celebrities are seen openly seen showing their support to the side through social media these days. The latter come up with songs for mega-events to motivate the players to excel in the matches and tournament.

The songs and anthems always get the listeners grooving with its encouraging lyrics and grooving. We take a look at some of the nostalgic Pakistan cricket songs which have hyped the fans and get the players motivated for their tournaments.

Jazba-e-Junoon (Junoon)

Junoon are the pioneers of rock music in Pakistan and the release of the motivational single for the 1996 edition was being played on every radio station and television channels. Even after years of its release, the song is still remembered by the fans. Who can forget the air punch which Bryan levels at Salman Ahmed in the video?

Hai Koi Hum Jaisa (Strings)

The lyrics of the anthem for the 2003 World Cup are similar to that of Jazba-e-Junoon, this time the chorus comes with a memorable chant. The tempo of the song is highly energetic whereas the music video is kinda catchy as well.

Intehai-e-Shauq (Hadiqa Kiyani)

The power ballad, which incorporates classical instruments, by the veteran singer for the 1999 World Cup sends a message that determination will ultimately brings victory. The music video, shot mostly in black and white, show children living up to their dream of playing the game despite facing hurdles.

Josh-e-Junoon (Ali Azmat)

Ali Azmat, in this song, proved that he is an amazing solo artist as well. He came up with the side’s official song for the 2011 tournament. The song focuses on self-believe and the side’s ability and tenacity to bounce back from sticky situations.

Ab Khel Ke Dikha (Ali Zafar)

The hip song has to be definitely mentioned here as it was the theme song for the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Super League back in 2016. The signature trumpet is still being played in the matches despite so many years of it’s release.